Jigawa govt targets 155,395 persons for Trachoma treatment

The Jigawa Primary Health care Development Agency (JPHDA) has said it is targeting 155,395 people Gumel Local Government Area of the state for treatment against trachoma.

Trachoma is a bacterial infection of the eyes that can lead to blindness if not properly treated.

Habu Magaji, the JPHDA manager in the area told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gumel on Monday that the agency has acquired azithromycin and tetracycline eye ointment to control the spread of the disease in Gumel and neighbouring Suletankarkar and Gagarawa Local Government Areas.

Mr Magaji said the agency will soon dispense the drugs for persons aged five and above.

The manager said heads of health facilities had already been trained in administering the drugs.

“Trachoma is caused by a bacteria called chlamydia trachomatis, which is transmitted to humans mostly by flies from open defecation.

“People who contract the disease show symptoms including itching, mucus discharge and blurred vision,” the manager said.

He noted that the bacteria that causes the disease can be spread by both direct and indirect contact with an affected person’s eyes or nose.

Mr Magaji, therefore, urged residents to avoid open defecation, saying personal hygiene and environmental sanitation were critical to prevention against trachoma.

(NAN)