Fire razes 35 shops in Kano market

The Kano State Fire Service says 35 temporary shops have been destroyed by fire at Kurmin Yan-nama Market in Kano State.

The spokesman of the service, Saidu Mohammed, confirmed the incident while speaking with journalists in Kano on Sunday.

He said 27 of the shops were completely razed, while eight were slightly burnt.

“We received a distress call in the early hours of Sunday at about 04:56 a.m from one Ado Musa that there was fire outbreak at the market.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our personnel and fire fighting vehicles to the scene of the incident at about 05:03 a.m to stop the fire spreading to other shops,“ he said.

He advised traders to be more careful and desist from using instruments capable of triggering fire as a way of guarding against future occurrence.

Mr Mohammed also advised residents to keep fire buckets, blankets and extinguishers at home to enable them to curtail fire outbreak before calling on the fire service.

Mr Mohammed said the cause of the fire was still being investigated.

(NAN)

