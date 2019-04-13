Another ‘mercenary’ arrested in Sokoto for writing JAMB for candidate

Ibrahim Umar, a graduate of Biology at Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto
Ibrahim Umar, a graduate of Biology at Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto

A suspect, described as a professional ‘examination mercenary’, who allegedly specialises in writing Joint Examination Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination for candidates has been arrested in Sokoto State.

Ibrahim Umar, a graduate of Biology at Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto was caught in the act Saturday morning at Blue Crescent CBT centre in Sokoto.

Officials of JAMB told PREMIUM TIMES that candidates pay Mr Umar N20,000 for each examination.

Mr Umar was arrested by a JAMB monitoring team, led by Registrar Ishaq Oloyede, which has been visiting centres across the country to oversee the conduct of the ongoing 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The suspect was immediately handed over to a police team from the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, officials said.

Mr Oloyede confirmed Mr Umar’s arrest, saying his agency remained committed to eradicating malpractices from the matriculation examination.

“He (Mr Umar) will surely be prosecuted,” Mr Oloyede said. “That I can assure you.”

Trend

This arrest came few hours after another suspect, Umar Sani was also arrested in Sokoto State for the same offence.

Officials of JAMB told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Sani was arrested at about 8 am Saturday as he entered the Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic to illegally sit for the examination for his ‘client’.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how a man who claimed to be a professor, Jide Jisus, was caught for alleged examination malpractice.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, Mr Jisus was apprehended by a monitoring team in an examination hall at Brix Academy, Jabi, Abuja.

“He claimed during interrogation that he was one of the professors selected by the board to oversee the conduct of the 2019 UTME,” Mr Benjamin said in the statement.

The 2019 UTME began on Thursday, April 11 and will end on April 17.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.