How Hoodlums Chopped Off My Hands – Student

Related News

Habibu Abubakar, a student of the Usmanu Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, who had his two hands cut off by suspected thugs on Sunday has narrated his ordeal to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Abubakar, a 200-level student of the Department of Modern European Languages and Linguistics, was attacked and his hands amputated by his attackers. They ambushed the student at Mana area of the metropolis.

The victim, who is still receiving treatment at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Wammako, Sokoto State, spoke with our correspondent in a telephone interview.

In pains

Mr Abubakar said he was in pains as he narrated his ordeal to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

“It was around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. I was together with one of my friends, Abubakar Lampard. We took my motorcycle to his house where we usually are together. On getting to his house, we saw some men. So I came down to open the door when some guys came with a cutlass.

“Before asking them what was wrong, they cut off my two hands.”

Asked if his friend was also attacked, Mr Abubakar said: “I did not see my friend again immediately it happened. From all indications, people said my friend must have a ‘hand’ in the matter because after my hands were cut off, he came back and wanted to lock me up in the house for no reason and go out but I refused, shouting. We have not seen him since then”.

Mr Abubakar told PREMIUM TIMES that he is yet to get money for proper medical treatment.

“I am still in the hospital receiving treatment,” he said.

“Up till now, we are looking for money for proper treatment. I have been taking some drugs and injection but I am still feeling pains seriously, despite the medication I have been taking since Sunday.”

He said his family has spent over N200,000 on medication.

Seeking the assistance of government and the general public, Mr Abubakar said, “Whatever the government decides to do, I will appreciate it. All I want is to get my hands back, even though they said those hands cannot come back again.

“They said they have to take me to India or Germany to get another hands so that I won’t turn to a street beggar, because it has affected my academics too.”

Mr Abubakar could not confirm to PREMIUM TIMES if any arrest had been made after his attack.

The Sokoto State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Sadiq, is yet to respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ calls or text messages on the matter.