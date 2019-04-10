Man drowns in Kano pond

Related News

A 22-year-old man, Mustapha Musa, has drowned while bathing in a pond at Farawa Ramin Fara in the Tarauni Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State.

The spokesman of the state fire service, Saidu Mohammed, made the disclosure in Kano on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Mohammed said the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when the deceased went to take his bath.

“We received a distress call today from one Malam Muhammed Bukari at about 2:12 p.m. that Musa’s body was found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 2:23 p.m.

“Musa was found dead and his corpse was handed over to the Ward Head of Tsamiya Mariri, Alhaji Garba Saidu,” he said.

In another development, the fire service spokesman said around 10:24 a.m., that another accident occurred which involved seven persons along ever-busy Gwarzo road by Janguza in Ungogo LGA of the state.

“On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicles to the scene of the incident around 10:30 a.m., to rescue the victims,” Mr Mohammed said.

He said two vehicles, a Golf salon car with registration KMC 161 ZY and a Jincheng motorcycle with registration QB 169 TWD from opposite directions collided.

Mr Mohammed attributed the accident which involved seven persons to speed limit violation which he said led to a loss of control.

He said five of the victims were slightly injured while the remaining two sustained serious injuries and were rescued unconscious and taken to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital in Kano where they are currently receiving treatment.

He appealed to motorists to obey traffic regulations so as to stay alive and minimise accidents on the road.

(NAN)