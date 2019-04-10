Police deploy special forces against kidnappers, bandits in North-west

Nigerian Police (Masked)
Nigerian Police (Masked) [Photo: Trent Online]

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) had deployed special forces in the North-west to combat kidnappers and bandits.

Mr Adamu made the disclosure while addressing members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said ”the forces would attack the bandits in their camps, destroy the camps, arrest them and occupy the camps so that they would not return.”

Mr Adamu solicited vital information about the activities of criminals and bandits in their domains to enable the police to continue to secure lives and property.

“The police are ready to meet the bandits and kidnappers in their hideouts in the forests and fight them.

“You should assist police with vital information about criminal activities in the society,” he said.

The police boss said that the force had been able to arrest those who kidnapped Governor Aminu Masari’s mother-in-law who was kidnapped about a month ago.

“Nobody will commit a crime and go free,” he said.

He also urged religious leaders and the public to intensify prayers to enable the police to succeed in the fight against criminal acts in the country.

He said that such would assist the police in continuing to secure lives and property across in the country. (NAN)

