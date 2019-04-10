Medical council tribunal convicts Kebbi based doctor over misconduct

Related News

A tribunal set up by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has convicted a Kebbi based medical doctor, Jamilu Muhammad for gross negligence and incompetence.

Mr Muhammad, who works with the Martha Bamaiyi General Hospital, Zuru, Kebbi State, stood trial at the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Disciplinary Tribunal ongoing in Abuja for mismanaging the case of a pregnant woman, Fatima Danjuma.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the one count charge when it was read to him on Monday.

The medical and dental professions in Nigeria are regulated by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act Cap 221 (now Cap M8) Laws of Federation of Nigeria 1990 which sets up the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria with mandates which include disciplining of errant professional.

The council by provision of the law is empowered to make rules for professional conduct and is also empowered to establish the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal and Medical Practitioners Investigating Panel for the enforcement of these rules.

Charges

According to the charge sheet, No MDODT/4/2018, Mr Muhammad erroneously diagnosed that the baby in the womb of the victim was dead and said there was a need to carry out a surgery to evacuate the dead baby “only to realize that the baby was alive after amputating the baby’s upper limb.”

The count reads: “That you Dr. Jamilu Muhammad, registered medical practitioner, practicing as such on 19th April, 2017 at the Martha Bamaiyi General Hospital, Zuru, Kebbi state, while managing one Malama Fatima Danjuma (F) as a pregnant woman under your care, were grossly negligent In her management when you assessed her in a manifestly incompetent manner, erroneously diagnosed her to have intrauterine foetal death, and proceeded to carry out a destructive surgery, only to realize that the baby was alive after amputating the prolapsed upper limb, thereby conducted yourself infamously in a professional respect contrary to Rules 29.4b, 29.4c, 29.4t, 29.4h and 31 of the Code of Medical Ethics In Nigeria,2008 Edition, and punishable under Section 16 (T) (o) and (2) of the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Act, CAP M8 LFN, 2004 (as amended).”

The charge was based on the affidavit issued by Elisha Nona Ajoyi dated and filed on May 8, 2017, alleging unethical behaviour against the respondent.

Delivering ruling, the chairman of the tribunal, Abba Hassan ordered the suspension of Mr Muhammad for six months.

He said the panel reached the conclusion that a prima focie case had been established against the respondent.

“After due consideration of the facts ….the maximum punishment prescribed by the Act, this Honourable Tribunal hereby makes the following order: An order suspending Dr. Jamilu Muhammad from practice. Accordingly, Dr. Jamilu Muhammad is ordered not to engage in practice as medical practitioner for a period of six months.

“However, having been on suspension for a period longer than this sentence, he is hereby accordingly deemed to have served and exhausted the prescribed term of suspension herein imposed.”

Mr Muhammad is one of the 14 doctors arraigned on Monday for trial by the MDCN for various offences.