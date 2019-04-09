Zamfara election tribunal grants motions on substituted means to 12 petitioners

court of appeal
Court symbol used to illustrate the story

The National/State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal for Zamfara State on Tuesday granted 12 motion ex-parte seeking its leave to serve petitions by way of substituted means on respondents.

Justice Ajoke Adepoju, who led the three-man panel granted the motion ex-parte on the ground that personal service by the bailiff of the tribunal has proved abortive as told by the petitioners Counsel, Zakawanu Garuba.

The tribunal said the petitions should be served on the respondents through Shehu Katun, their lawyer and through the address stated on the motion paper.

The tribunal equally gave 21 days to the respondents to respond to the petitions and seven days to the petitioners for counter response as provided by the law.

Adepoju however adjourned sitting for pre-trial till Monday May 13 and Tuesday May 14.

Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Nasiru Lawali, is challenging the election of Yakubu Ibrahim of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a member elect for the State House of Assembly on March 9.

Ibrahim Mohammed, Tukur Jekada and Monsur Mohammed of the PDP are part of the petitioners challenging the election of Yahaya Jubril, Ahmed Sali-Mohammed, Mohammed Gayari of the APC as members elect for the state House of Assembly.

Salihu Zurmi, Aliyu Namagora and Aminu Jangebe of the PDP are also challenging the election of Aliyu Mannir, Abubakar Aminu and Kagara Abdullahi of the APC as the members elect for the state House Assembly.

Shamsuddeen Hassan, Yusuf Mohammed and Mohammed Ahmed of the PDP are equally challenging the election of Isah Abdulmumini, Mohammed Anka and Mannir Bello of the APC.

Anas Sarki-Fada and Musa Bawa of the PDP are also challenging the election of Idris Abubakar and Abubakar Aliyu of the APC as members of the state house of Assembly held on March 9.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the petitioners are challenging the defendants/respondents on the ground that they were not duly elected by the majority of the lawful votes cast during the March 9 election.

(NAN)

