Travellers in free-for-all as abduction fears put pressure on Kaduna, Abuja trains

The Abuja-Kaduna train stations have been witnessing large turnout of travellers due to incessant activities of kidnappers along the high way.

Travellers have had to resort to the train as a medium of transporting themselves from Abuja to Kaduna, putting pressure on the capacity of the train to meet increasing demand.

The Rigasa train station was no exception. It witnessed rancour and a free for all as travellers struggled to secure train tickets from Kaduna to Abuja.

While many remained on the queue, more than half of the passengers who arrived at the station could not secure tickets.

On Tuesday, many travellers could not secure the 10 am train ticket to Abuja, at the Rigasa station.

The train left with hundreds still on ground, wandering at the station.

Meanwhile, when top politicians arrive at the station, they go straight to the train boarding room without joining the queue to get the tickets.

Asked by a PREMIUM TIMES reporter if tickets are being sold elsewhere, a security officer at the station said many of them secure the ticket from the people selling it at a higher price.

“No matter the high demand, they will pay, and the people selling the tickets will rather sell to them secretly and pocket the extra money they (make).

Many travellers who were left stranded expressed their anger and discomfort at the way tickets are sold and how ordinary Nigerians are deliberately denied the tickets as they are now sold to top politicians and wealthy people, who are also scared of using the highway.

“Look at me here, I have been here since 6 am this morning. I could not get the ticket. I waited for the 10 am train, yet I could not secure the ticket. Many people will come with their families and will go straight to the boarding room next thing you will not see them again,” Ibrahim Bello, a traveller, said.

Another traveller, Sanusi Alkasim, said he will go to the Kawo garage to take a car, instead, to Abuja.

“I can’t wait for the 2 pm train. I have been here at the train station since 6 am and I am not sure I will get the ticket. All of this big men will come and buy all the tickets.

“Just look at us here, all in one place. Some people will just come pass you who has been on the queue and board the train. All the big men are gone.

An official of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, at Rigasa who does not want his name mentioned for fear of sanction as he is not authorised to speak on the development, said the train station has been witnessing large turnouts of travellers in recent days.

“Unlike before, people now use the train more, instead of the roads. That has caused the train’s capacity to be overstretched in many instances and many people cannot get the ticket.

“Yes, there were reports of some people hoarding the tickets and selling them at exorbitant rates to travellers. That has been taken care of because even yesterday which was Monday, there were some arrest of the people running this type of racket at the station.”

Many other travellers called on the government to make the ticket available on-line.

“The tickets should be sold on-line. That will ease this problem of hoarding and racketing by some people conniving with the NRC staff,” Abu Ali, a traveller said.

While many still linger, hoping that they will be able to get the 2 pm ticket, a very good number of travellers resorted to using the road, despite the fear of falling in to the hands of kidnappers.

Meanwhile, instead of fixing the primary cause of the upsurge in train demand, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that federal government has ordered two additional coaches for the Abuja-Kaduna rail service route to address passenger upsurge.

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, gave the directive on Monday during the monthly inspection of the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan rail line at Ologueru, Ibadan.

Mr Amaechi said the Nigerian Railway Corporation would move two additional coaches from Itakpe-Warri rail lines to that route.

He also warned that staff caught in illegal sales of tickets would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“We are going there to arrest anyone caught up with tickets racketeering. The long queues at that axis is because coaches are not enough.

“The reason we bought those coaches was for people to sit down. But people are standing, they shouldn’t stand. But, I have directed that we should move two coaches from Itakpe-Warri to Kaduna-Abuja. Today is the first day that I will be giving this directive.

“The first directive I gave was to move two coaches from Itakpe-Warri to Lagos. When we saw the problem today, I told the MD, to move two coaches to Kaduna from Itakpe-Warri because, there are no much passengers in that axis,” he said.

Mr Amaechi stated that it would be difficult to manage and control passengers standing in the train because of the upsurge.

“The long term plan is that we are going to China between 24th and 30th to inspect the new coaches and locomotives we are buying for Lagos-Ibadan.

“We may be under pressure to put that on the Abuja-Kaduna route and if we do that, that would reduce the pressure at the moment, when there are more coaches and locomotives, the pressure will cool down,” he said.