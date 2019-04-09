Suspected thugs chop off hands of Nigerian student

Related News

A student of the Usmanu Dan Fodio University, in Sokoto, Habibu Abubakar, had his two hands cut off by suspected thugs on Sunday, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

It was gathered that Mr Abubakar, a 200-level student of the Department of Modern European Languages and Linguistics, was attacked and had his hands amputated by his attackers. They ambushed the student at Mana area of the metropolis.

He is presently receiving treatment at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Wammako, Sokoto State.

Traumatised Father

The victim’s father, Abubakar Attahiru confirmed the incident to Daily Nigerian, an online newspaper on Monday. He also said the perpetrator(s) of the act are yet to be identified.

“The assailants ambushed him around Mana area around 2 a.m. on Sunday, snatched his motorcycle, cut off his hands and left him there lying in the pool of his blood.

Remains of Habibu Abubakar’s hands

“Habibu’s uncle was alerted immediately and he was rushed to Orthopaedic Hospital in Wammako for treatment,” the victim’s father was quoted as saying.

Shocked students

Some students of the university who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES Monday expressed shock at the incident.

“Habibu is a very gentle guy and jovial. He is my class rep but I don’t know the reason for the sad incident. He does not fight on campus. It must have been related to things even himself consider(s) worthless. It is sad to see him without hands again,” a classmate of the victim said asking not to be named.

Another student, Haruna, told PREMIUM TIMES that the news broke on campus in the early hours of Monday and left many students depressed.

“We are still very surprised with the news. Cutting the two hands is wickedness. The news became viral Monday and it been posted viral on Facebook,” he said. “The development did not speak good of Nigeria’s security system. Perhaps, he was wrong to have also walked in the midnight.”

School reacts

Meanwhile, the University’s Dean of Students Affairs, Aminu Mode, a professor said the only link between the incident and UDUS is the student, “since the ‘brutalisation’ did not happen within the institution”.

“We heard about the incident from some students but all that happened did not happen in the school premises'” he said. “It just happened that the victim is a student of UDUS but it has no ‘bearing’ with USUS. It happened elsewhere, it is only linked to UDUS because the boy is a student of the University.”

The official also said “he is trying to get the full details of the victim to enable him properly inform the university.”