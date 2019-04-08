Jigawa LG to vaccinate 21,300 livestock – Official

Related News

No fewer than 21,300 livestock will be vaccinated against contagious bovine pleuropneumonia (CBP) and pests des petits ruminants (PPR) in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa under the 2019 Animal Vaccination Programme.

Kabiru Haruna, the Head of Department of Agriculture in the area, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Guri on Monday.

He said the animals to be vaccinated will include 10,000 cows, 11,000 goats and sheep as well as 300 dogs.

Mr Haruna said livestock owners in the area had already been informed to visit veterinary clinics nearest to them with their animals to access the vaccines.

He noted that the vaccination would go a long way in preventing outbreak of epidemics as well as increase meat and milk production.

Ado Bodallah, Secretary, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in the area, thanked the council for organising the vaccination exercise.

He, however, cautioned his members against failure to present their animals for the exercise, saying anyone found wanting would be sanctioned.

(NAN)