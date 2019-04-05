Drug abuse rate drops in Kano — NDLEA

Related News

Ibrahim Abdul, the Commander, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kano State, says the rate of drug abuse in the state has reduced from three per cent to one per cent.

Mr Abdul, who quoted a recent report, disclosed this on Friday when the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA) paid a courtesy visit to Shehi Abdullahi, the Chairman of Fagge Local Government Area.

He said the report indicated that Lagos has now taken over as the number one followed by Ogun then Kano State now dropped to number three.

He said the success was recorded in the last few months after his resumption as the new Commander of the agency in the state.

“Since I resumed office, we inaugurated a special operation team tagged ‘Operation Sharar Miyagu’ aimed at checking drug abuse in Kano state.

“With this effort, we have realised that the drug peddlers are the suppliers of fake drugs, which we are also doing everything possible to tackle it.

“We have arrested so many fake drug dealers in Sabon Gari area of the metropolis,’’ Abdul said.

Mr Abdul explained that the cases of drug abuse and the supply of such drugs have reduced following the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari in the fight against the menace in Kano and other parts of the country.

In his remark, the Committee Chairman, Buba Marwa, a retired brigadier general, said the fight against drug abuse is a great challenge to Mr Buhari, adding that this gave him the courage to set up the committee.

According to him, the responsibilities of the advisory committee was to find the major causes of drug abuse from the grassroots and also suggest for solutions to the problems.

Mr Marwa expressed confidence that the President would take serious actions on the report and its suggestions, adding that the committee will tell the president the suggestions of the public.

“One of our targets is to ensure the drastic reduction of the drugs supply into the country, which I believe this will contribute to the end of its abuse.

“We are ready to suggest for a serious punishment to the drug dealers and suppliers if found guilty, therefore, we need the support of the Religious, Community, and Traditional Leaders,’’ he said.

Mr Marwa added that the provision of more rehabilitation centres where the drug users would be rehabilitated and train them on skill acquisition programme will help in reducing the illicit drugs use.

He said one of the major challenges in fight against drug abuse is the issue of arrest by the NDLEA and released by the court.

He called for the amendment of law that established the agency to enable them arrest and prosecute the criminals without any hitches in judicial processes.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee had interface with traditional, religious, community leaders and over 500 youth in the local government area.

(NAN)