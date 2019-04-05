Road accident claims four, livestock in Kano

At least four persons and several goats and chickens were killed on Thursday by an overspeeding vehicle in Kano.

Ten people are also currently receiving treatment at Gaya General Hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

A witness said the accident happened at around 2 p.m. at Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State.

It involved a truck with registration number, HA 369 DRZ, and a Mercedes Benz C class.

The police have impounded the Mercedes.

A PREMIUM TIMES correspondent who visited the scene of the accident saw carcasses of goats and chickens.

Gaya Local Government Area in Kano shares a border with Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The driver of the truck, Yusha’u Ibrahim, told reporters that he was coming from Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State, conveying the livestock to Asaba, Delta State. He identified the deceased as Nasiru Usman, Abdullahi Ado, and one Mr Ahmed. He said the identity of one other is yet to be ascertained.

All the deceased are residents of Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi.

He said the vehicle was loaded with 550 goats and over a 1000 chickens housed in a locally made cages. He added that some of the livestock “escaped” to a nearby bush.

He said the Mercedes Benz attempted to overtake him but saw an oncoming vehicle, then crashed into the side of the truck in the process.

The driver of the Mercedes reportedly fled the scene, abandoning his car. The vehicle is currently at a police station in Gaya Division, Kano State, the trailer driver, told reporters.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the report.

He told PREMIUM TIMES that the driver of Mercedes Benz who allegedly caused the accident fled the scene, ”probably to avoid mob action”.

“It’s a normal thing for a suspect to run away from an accident scene. He will come back to the station to report. The police have impounded his vehicle,” he said.

