Price of onion crashes in Katsina – Survey

A market used to illustrate the story
The price of onions has crashed from N30,000 per 100kg to N10,000 in Katsina, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A market survey conducted by NAN on Thursday in Katsina showed that two months ago 100kg bag of onions was being sold at N30, 000.00.

The survey indicated that the commodity two months ago was being obtained from Borno State where the traders travel to source for it.

Contacted, the state Chairman of Vegetable Sellers Association, Ahmed Mohammed, attributed the development to the availability of the commodity in the area.

Mr Mohammed disclosed that local farmers in the state had started harvesting their onions in March, which they cultivated in large quantity.

He said that there was too much supply of onions which forced the price down.

NAN reports that the Katsina tomato market had been flooded with onions because there is no local preservation method to store the commodity.(NAN)

