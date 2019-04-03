Abduction of 30 people on Abuja-Kaduna Highway untrue — Police

Related News

The Police in Kaduna State have denied that 30 persons were kidnapped on the Abuja-Kaduna highway on Monday evening.

The command’s public relations officer, Yakubu Sabo, in a statement, however, confirmed that attacks by some gunmen took place on the highway on that day.

He dismissed as false claims that 30 persons were kidnapped.

PREMIUM TIMES on Monday reported how a witness said an unknown number of motorists were feared abducted after kidnappers invaded the dreaded highway.

“The attention of the Kaduna Police Command has been drawn to a fake story making the round on social media to the effect that about thirty (30) people were kidnapped along Abuja-Kaduna expressway yesterday (Monday) and their vehicles abandoned by the roadside,” Mr Sabo said.

“The Command wishes to unequivocally refute the story as fake fictitiously fabricated by some unpatriotic elements to create panic in the minds of unsuspecting citizens who ply the road for their legitimate businesses.

“However, it is unfortunate that this fake news coincided with a sad incident yesterday 01/04/2019 when on at about 1830hrs some armed men at a point near Gidan Visa along Abuja-Kaduna expressway intercepted a Toyota Hilux with REG NO. CT 01 AF belonged (sic) to the Judiciary, open(ed) fire on the vehicle in the process of which one Mshelia Sulaiman was injured and took away the occupants.

”The Command appeals to members of the public to support the Police with relevant information on the whereabouts of these and other suspected criminals to curb the menace of banditry and other related crimes in Kaduna State.”