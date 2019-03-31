Bank manager, two relatives kidnapped in Zamfara

Nigeria Police Officers
FILE PHOTO: Nigeria Police Officers

A bank manager in Zamfara State has been kidnapped.

Yusif Dare, said to be the branch manager of a First Bank branch in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State, was abducted along with two of his relatives.

The victims were kidnapped at Mr Dare’s residence at Gada Biyu in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, on Saturday.

Mr Dare is said to be a younger brother to an All Progressives Congress governorship aspirant in the state, Dauda Dare.
A relative of the victims confirmed the kidnap to journalists in Gusau.

He said the kidnappers stormed the house at about 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and whisked the victims away.
He said the kidnappers are yet to contact the victims’ family

He said “the abduction had thrown the entire Lawal Dare family into serious confusion and fear.”

He appealed to the security agents to ensure the release of the victims.

When contacted, the Zamfara police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the kidnap. He said efforts have been intensified to rescue the victims and track the kidnappers.

Mr Shehu urged residents to help the police with relevant information.

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Zamfara where bandits attack communities at will.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.