Bank manager, two relatives kidnapped in Zamfara

A bank manager in Zamfara State has been kidnapped.

Yusif Dare, said to be the branch manager of a First Bank branch in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State, was abducted along with two of his relatives.

The victims were kidnapped at Mr Dare’s residence at Gada Biyu in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, on Saturday.

Mr Dare is said to be a younger brother to an All Progressives Congress governorship aspirant in the state, Dauda Dare.

A relative of the victims confirmed the kidnap to journalists in Gusau.

He said the kidnappers stormed the house at about 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and whisked the victims away.

He said the kidnappers are yet to contact the victims’ family

He said “the abduction had thrown the entire Lawal Dare family into serious confusion and fear.”

He appealed to the security agents to ensure the release of the victims.

When contacted, the Zamfara police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the kidnap. He said efforts have been intensified to rescue the victims and track the kidnappers.

Mr Shehu urged residents to help the police with relevant information.

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Zamfara where bandits attack communities at will.