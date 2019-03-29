Ganduje donates N600,000 to six corps members attacked by robbers

Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje
Kano Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje (Photo Credit: Daily Advent)

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has donated N100,000 to each of the corps members attacked by some armed robbers on their way to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp at Kusalla in Karaye Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who made the donation on Friday while declaring open the 2019 batch ‘A’ three-week orientation course, said the token was meant to cushion the effect of the attack on them.

Mr Ganduje further urged the corps members to be agents of unity by promoting peace and harmonious coexistence in the country.

He also advised the corp members to integrate well with their host communities at their places of primary assignments.

He assured them of maximum protection during their service year and also pledged to continue to pay their N5,000 monthly state allowance.

The governor, however, said medical doctors, nurses and pharmacists would receive higher allowances.

Mr Ganduje blamed the elite for divisive tendencies characterising the national polity.

“Our problem in Nigeria is not the ordinary people but the elite because of political considerations; they tend to divide us along religious and tribal lines because of vested interest.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in Kano State, Ladan Baba, confirmed the reported armed robbery attack on six corps members deployed for the mandatory one-year national service in the state.

He said they were attacked between Gwarzo and the permanent orientation camp at Kusala Dam, Karaye.

According to the coordinator, 2,163 corps members took an oath of allegiance to national service in the state.

He said out of the 2,163 corp members so far registered, 1,139 are males.

The coordinator also congratulated the governor on his re-election.

Mr Baba congratulated the corps members for the successful completion of their studies, urging them to gear up for the activities at the camp. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.