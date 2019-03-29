Housewife, daughter murdered in Kebbi

Nigeria map showing Kebbi State
The police in Kebbi are investigating the murder of a housewife and her three-year-old daughter in Dole Kaina village of Dandi Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed this while briefing journalists on Friday in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, the housewife, Balkisu, 27, and her three-year-old daughter, were found dead on Saturday by her husband, Malan Zayyanu, in his house after he came back from a trip.

Mr Abubakar said the housewife and her daughter were found killed when her husband travelled to Tsamiya village.

He described the incident as unfortunate, adding that the police in the state were doing their best to fish out the criminals and bring them to justice.

The spokesperson said the investigation has commenced but no arrest has been made.

(NAN).

