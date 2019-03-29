In Sokoto, APC has 16 assembly seats, PDP 14

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress almost shared equally the 30 seats available in the Sokoto State House of Assembly, a reflection of the tight race for the governorship seat.

However, the APC has an edge with 16 members. PDP has 14 members.

In the governorship election held the same day with Assembly elections, the PDP candidate, incumbent Aminu Tambuwal defeated the candidate of the APC, Ahmed Aliyu, by a margin of 342 votes.

Here is a list of the members:

1) Aminu Magaji (APC- Dange/Shuni)

2) Mustapha Abdullahi (APC- Sokoto South 1)

3)Malami Ahmed (PDP- Sokoto South II)

4) Suke Romo (PDP- Tambuwal West)

5) Mode Ladan (PDP Tambuwal East)

6)Musa Miko (PDP- Tangaza)

7) Murtala Maigona (APC- Wamakko)

8) Aminu Achida (APC-Wurno)

9) Shehu Yabo (APC- Yabo)

10) Haliru Buhari (PDP- Sokoto North 1)

11) Ibrahim Arzika (PDP- Sokoto North II)

12) Abdullahi Randa (PDP- Tureta)

13) Umaru Sahabi (PDP- Binji)

14) Abubakar Magaji (PDP- Bodinga North)

15) Bala Tukur (APC- Bodinga South)

16) Altine Kyadawa (APC- Gada West)

17) Kabiru Dauda (APC- Bada East)

18) Mustapha Balle (PDP- Gudu)

19) Bello Idris (APC- Gwadabawa South)

20) Abdullahi Garba (APC- Gwadabawa North)

21) Bello Ambarura (APC- Illela)

22) Habibu Modachi (PDP- Isa)

23) Abdullahi Mahmud (PDP- Kware)

24) Abdullahi Zakari (APC- Rabah)

25) Almustapha Aminu (PDP- Sabon Birni North)

26) Saidu Ibrahim (APC- Sabon Birni South)

27) Alhaji Maidawa (APC- Shagari)

28) Atiku Liman (PDP- Silame)

29) Isa Harisu (APC- Kebbe)

30) Faruku Amadu (APC- Goronyo)

