Man allegedly kills four-year-old daughter, buries body inside room

The police in Jigawa State on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly killing his four-year-old daughter and burying the body inside his room.

Police spokesperson in the state, Audu Jinjiri, said the incident occurred on Tuesday at Gujungu town in Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

“At about 8: 00 p.m. on Tuesday, the police received a report at Gujungu outstation of Taura Local Government Area that one Nasiru Hamisu, 25-year-old of the same address, allegedly killed his four-year-old daughter,” Mr Jinjiri said.

The police identified the victim as Zainab Nasiru.

“The father (suspect) requested her from her mother, saying that he wanted to take her to bed to sleep and he ended up killing her in the room and burying her inside the room.

“The police dug out the grave and found the body. It is not clear whether she was buried alive or she was killed before the burial,” The police spokesperson said.

The suspect is said to be a drug addict and is suspected to have acted under the influence of a drug.

The police said they have arrested Mr Hamisu as the case is under investigation.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.