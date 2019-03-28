Man allegedly kills four-year-old daughter, buries body inside room

Related News

The police in Jigawa State on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly killing his four-year-old daughter and burying the body inside his room.

Police spokesperson in the state, Audu Jinjiri, said the incident occurred on Tuesday at Gujungu town in Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

“At about 8: 00 p.m. on Tuesday, the police received a report at Gujungu outstation of Taura Local Government Area that one Nasiru Hamisu, 25-year-old of the same address, allegedly killed his four-year-old daughter,” Mr Jinjiri said.

The police identified the victim as Zainab Nasiru.

“The father (suspect) requested her from her mother, saying that he wanted to take her to bed to sleep and he ended up killing her in the room and burying her inside the room.

“The police dug out the grave and found the body. It is not clear whether she was buried alive or she was killed before the burial,” The police spokesperson said.

The suspect is said to be a drug addict and is suspected to have acted under the influence of a drug.

The police said they have arrested Mr Hamisu as the case is under investigation.