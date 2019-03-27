‘Envious’ 22- year-old man beheads elder brother in Jigawa

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
The police in Jigawa on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly beheading his elder half-brother.

Police spokesperson in Jigawa, Audu Jinjiri, told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident happened on Tuesday at about 2:45 p.m in Gwaram Local Government Area of the state.

“The police in Gwaram Local Government Area received a report that one Mr Gambo Sa’idu, 22-years-old of Badakoshi community, used a cutlass to cut off the head of his elder brother identified as Haladu Sa’idu, a 40-year-old.

The Police said officers arrested the suspect at the scene of the crime and is in police custody.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the brothers had the same father but different mothers.

The deceased was said to have more cows than other members of the family, including their father.

Locals suspected it was envy arising from the status of his elder brother that drove the suspect into allegedly decapitating the deceased.

A source close to the family said the siblings had not been on talking term for a long time but their father did not bother to reconcile them.
The source said the father too was not happy with the deceased but the source could not disclose the reasons.

The police in Jigawa said the case would be transferred to the state criminal investigation department (SCIID)in Dutse, the state capital, for further investigation and subsequent prosecution.

