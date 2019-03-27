Katsina Police command confirms release of abducted cleric, others

Nigeria Police
Nigeria Police on patrol

The Police in Katsina State have confirmed the release of the Kano-based cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Suleiman, and five other persons abducted in Katsina State 12 days ago.

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said Mr Suleiman, a renowned Qur’anic reciter, and other victims, were released at about 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Mr Isa said the victims communicated to their relatives and were later evacuated by the police and reunited with their families.

He said that no ransom was paid to the kidnappers before their release.

It would be recalled that the cleric and other victims were kidnapped 12 days ago alomg Sheme to Kankara road, on their way back to Kano State, after attending a religious activity in Kebbi State. (NAN)

