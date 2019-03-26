INEC presents certificate of return to 25 elected Kebbi lawmakers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented Certificates of Return to the 25 newly-elected House of Assembly members in the concluded general elections in Kebbi State.

The certificates were presented by the state Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Muhammad Mahamud, in Birinin Kebbi, the state capital on Tuesday.

Mr Mahamud urged elected law makers to provide dividends of democracy to the electorate in the state.

The members Isa Rukubalo representing Yauri constituency and Samaila Bui representing Arewa constituency, who spoke on behalf of the others, promised to provide dividend of democracy for their constituencies.

Mr Rukubalo noted that the victory would provide opportunity to consolidate on the social economic development of Kebbi State.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won all the 25 constituencies in the state.

(NAN)

