INEC declares PDP’s Bala Mohammed winner of Bauchi governorship election

The Independent National Election Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bala Mohammed, as the winner of the Bauchi State Governorship Election.

Mr Mohammed polled a total of 515,113 votes to defeat the incumbent governor Muhammed Abubakar who polled 500, 625 votes.

The state Returning Officer, Muhammed Kyari, declared Mr Mohammed the winner having satisfied all requirements of the law and polled the largest number of votes in the Bauchi State Governorship Election.

Bauchi has a total number of 2,462,803 registered voters.

A total of 1,143, 019 voters were accredited for the election.