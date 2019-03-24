Related News

Aminu Tambuwal, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Sokoto State governorship election, is leading the poll with a slim margin after results from 18 local government areas were collated for the supplementary election on Saturday night.

In the first ballot held on March 9, Mr Tambuwal, the incumbent governor, already polled 489,558 votes, leaving 3,413 margin between himself and Ahmad Aliyu’s of the All Progressives Congress, who got 486,145.

The supplementary election, which held on Saturday, involved 75,403 registered voters across 125 polling units in 22 LGAs where voting was cancelled in the first ballot of March 9.

So far, results from 18 of the 22 affected LGAs have been collated and Mr Tambuwal is still maintaining his lead.

The governor has polled 10,499 votes from 18 LGAs in the supplementary election, bringing his total so far to 500,057.

Trailing Mr Tambuwal, APC’s Mr Aliyu, now has a total of 496,483, the sum of 486,145 and 10,338 in the first and supplementary elections, respectively.

The difference between the two now is 3,574.

There are about 40,000 registered voters across the remaining four LGAs, including some 20,000 in Kebbe, where reports of theft of results sheets have now surfaced.