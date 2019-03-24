Tambuwal maintains slim lead in Sokoto

Aminu Tambuwal
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal

Aminu Tambuwal, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Sokoto State governorship election, is leading the poll with a slim margin after results from 18 local government areas were collated for the supplementary election on Saturday night.

In the first ballot held on March 9, Mr Tambuwal, the incumbent governor, already polled 489,558 votes, leaving 3,413 margin between himself and Ahmad Aliyu’s of the All Progressives Congress, who got 486,145.

The supplementary election, which held on Saturday, involved 75,403 registered voters across 125 polling units in 22 LGAs where voting was cancelled in the first ballot of March 9.

So far, results from 18 of the 22 affected LGAs have been collated and Mr Tambuwal is still maintaining his lead.

The governor has polled 10,499 votes from 18 LGAs in the supplementary election, bringing his total so far to 500,057.

Trailing Mr Tambuwal, APC’s Mr Aliyu, now has a total of 496,483, the sum of 486,145 and 10,338 in the first and supplementary elections, respectively.

The difference between the two now is 3,574.

There are about 40,000 registered voters across the remaining four LGAs, including some 20,000 in Kebbe, where reports of theft of results sheets have now surfaced.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.