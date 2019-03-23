Kano Supplementary Poll: Again, Kwankwaso loses in own LGA to Ganduje

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, lost in his local government area to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s supplementary governorship election.

The incumbent governor and candidate of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, who is seeking re-election, defeated the PDP in Madobi LGA where Mr Kwankwaso hails from.

The results from the areas in which the re-run election was held showed that Mr Ganduje of the APC polled 908 votes while PDP polled 164 which is a margin of 744 votes.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Ganduje scored 24,491 to defeat Abba Kabir-Yusuf (Kwankwaso’s protege), of the PDP, who polled 24,309 votes in Madobi LGA in the March 9 election.

Backstory

After the March 9 governorship elections across the country, the polls in six states – Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Plateau and Sokoto – were declared inconclusive.

After the March 9 election, the PDP led with 26,655 votes in Kano.

Today’s election held in 208 polling units in 29 local governments with 128,831 voters.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the PDP candidate polled 1,014,474 votes during the first election, while the APC scored 987,819 votes leaving a difference of 26,655 votes.

Mr Kwankwaso who is a serving senator, earlier on Saturday called on the electoral body to conduct fresh rerun elections in the state.

He insisted there were no elections on Saturday in the state.

He also condemned the alleged partisan role of the police during the exercise, under the command of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Anthony Micheal–Obizi, who he said provided ‘support’ for thugs to perpetrate violence and massive rigging.

