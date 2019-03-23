INEC begins collation of Kano supplementary election results (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the collation of results of the supplementary governorship election in Kano State.

The collation is holding at the headquarters of INEC in Kano.

Already collation officers from some local governments have made their submissions.

Results from PU 09 in Gezawa local government shows that the APC scored 167 votes while the PDP scored 27.

Also, in Kura local government, APC scored 807 and PDP polled 528.

However, APC scored the entire 360 accredited votes from a polling unit in Dawakin Kudu local government. PDP scored 0.

Meanwhile, agents of PDP at the collation centre, kept complaining to INEC to address the issue of violence that marred the election.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Shehu Riskuwa, said the commission has taken note of their complaints and will address them.

Follow our live updates here:

——





——