Group praises conduct of Kano election re-run

A coalition has commended the conduct of Saturday’s governorship re-run election in Kano State.

The observers, numbering 18, addressed the press via a statement read by

Chinyere Manukwem, the leader of Global Initiative for Civic Training and Youth Development.

Speaking under the aegis of the Coalition of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Accredited Observers for Kano State Supplementary Election, the group commended the electoral umpire “for their immeasurable contributions to the success recorded during the just concluded Kano State governorship supplementary election”.

Ms Manukwem said the distribution of both sensitive and non-sensitive election materials, “was done in record time”.

She said having observed the entire electoral process, her coalition could say there was total adherence to the restriction of both vehicular and commercial activities.

She also said in most of the polling units visited, election commenced early enough.

“There was a massive turn out of voters largely women and there was a heavy presence of security personnel in all the polling units visited.

“Most of the political parties agents that participated in the election were present at the polling units,” she said

She also said in most of the polling units visited by the observers, “the election was relatively peaceful but for Dala Local Government and Gama in Nasarawa Local Government where the election was disrupted by hoodlums in snatching ballot boxes”.

The group commended the security agents for their quick response in calming the situation. The observers also commended the media “for adequate coverage and reportage of the electoral process”.

Ms Manukwem said the observers would also like to recommend to all involved in Kano “to henceforth educate their electorates on the need for a free and fair election as an election is not a do or die affair.”

They also commended the voters for coming out en masse to carry out their civic responsibility.