Just In: Police Arrest Kano Commissioner

Police officers on election duty Saturday arrested Kano State Commissioner for Special Duties, Muktar Yakasai.

Mr Yakasai allegedly led some thugs to disrupt ongoing election at Yelwa Secondary School in Dala Local Government Area of the state..

Spokesperson of the Police in the state, Abdullahi Haruna could not be reached but witnesses said Mr Yakasai was arrested alongside some of the thugs he came to the venue with.