INEC confident violence won’t be repeated in Sokoto supplementary polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has received assurances from the security agencies that there would not be a repeat of violence in the Saturday’s supplementary elections in Sokoto State.

INEC had declared the March 9 governorship and state parliamentary elections inconclusive in Sokoto State and five others, including Plateau, Benue, Kano, Bauchi and Adamawa, based on the principle of margin of lead.

That declaration prompted supplementary elections in the areas where voting was cancelled or did not hold across the affected states.

In Sokoto, there will be supplementary governorship election in 125 polling units across 22 local government areas. The election involves 75,043 registered voters but eligibility, according to INEC rules, is limited to those who hold Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) among them.

The voting had been cancelled in the affected polling units in the first poll of March due to violence, the spokesperson for INEC in Sokoto State, Mohammed Musa, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

However, he said: “The security agencies are ready. They have assured the violence will not be repeated tomorrow.”

Tambuwal leading

Already, the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Governor Aminu Tambuwal is leading from the first poll, with 489.558 votes ahead of Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress’ 486,145 votes. Mr Aliyu was Mr Tambuwal’s deputy.

The margin of lead between the two is 3,413, less than 75,403, the number of cancelled votes. This was the reason the INEC declared the election inconclusive and announced a supplementary poll slated for tomorrow.

The supplementary elections also affect two state constituencies, namely Goronyo and Kebbe.

Mr Musa, the spokesperson for INEC, said materials for the polls had been deployed to the LGAs since yesterday and would today be moved to the RACs.