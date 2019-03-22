APC leads Kano Assembly with 27 members, PDP 12

Map Of Kano
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading the Kano State House of Assembly with 27 members.

The electoral ombudsman also said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has 12 members.

The INEC Public Relations Officer in the state, Garba Lawal, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano.

According to him, the PDP has won the assembly seats in Ungoggo, Gezawa, Bebeji, Kibiya, Kumbotso, Rogo and Dawakin Kudu Local Government Areas.

He added that other constituencies won by the PDP candidates included Kano Municipal, Gwale, Tarauni, Dala and Fagge.

Mr Lawal said the APC won at Kunchi/Tsanyawa, Doguwa, Kiru, Sumaila, Wudil, Makoda, Tudun Wada, Minjibir, Ajingi, Dawakin Tofa and Kabo state constituencies.

The INEC spokesperson said the ruling APC also won in Bichi, Warawa, Karaye, Rano, Gabasawa, Danbatta, Garko, Gwarzo, Albasu, Tofa/Rimin Gado and Gaya Local Government Areas.

According to him, Takai, Bagwai, Shanono, Bunkure, Madobi and Kura Local Government Areas were also won by the APC, while that of the Nasarawa Local Government Area was declared inconclusive.

According to him, the election for the Nasarawa constituency would be conducted together with that of the governorship supplementary poll on March 23.

(NAN)

