Kano supplementary election is yardstick for INEC’s credibility — Kwankwaso

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. [PHOTO CREDIT: Pulse.ng]
Former Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Tuesday said that the governorship supplementary election scheduled for Saturday in Kano State would determine the credibility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

,Mr Kwankwaso, now a senator, said this in an interview with BBC Hausa service, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu, Yobe.

“The INEC’s credibility or otherwise will be assessed by the way and manner it will conduct the Kano State re-run election come March 23,’’ the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said.

The re-run elections will be conducted in 234 polling units, in more than 88 registration areas (wards) of 30 local government areas.

The elections will make up the 141,694 votes cancelled by INEC in the March 9 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

Kano State is one of the five states where INEC declared the March 9 elections inconclusive.

The PDP had scored 1,014,474 votes against the All Progressives Congress (APC) which scored 987,819 votes. (NAN)

