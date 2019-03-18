New Zamfara University set to commence operation – Gov. Yari

Related News

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State on Monday announced that the state owned university would soon commence admission of pioneer students in 2019.

Mr Yari who made the announcement at the presentation of the 2019 appropriation proposal said, the development followed the registration of the state University by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The governor said the state government regretted the fact that Zamfara was the only state of the federation that had no state owned university.

He revealed that the construction of the institution which is situated in his home local government headquarters of Talata-Mafara, had now reached an appreciable level to prepare it for the pioneer students.

He announced that academic activities would soon commence with the 2018/2019 admitted students adding that the process had begun.

He assured that the new intake would have nothing to fear as the state government had put all necessary security measures to ensure the safety of the institution.

The governor noted that since his party, the APC, won with landslide at the just concluded general elections in the state, “there is no doubt that the in-coming administration will continue with the good work.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Yari would now move to the National Assembly as the Senator-elect to represent Zamfara West at the Senate.

“I have the confidence and conviction that the governor-elect, Alhaji Muktar Idris will not disappoint us in taking our dear state to greater heights,” he said.

While speaking on security challenges facing the state, the governor expressed happiness in the matured manner the issue of security was treated by the people of the state.

“We have been able to put in our best as you have disregarded the negative propaganda, misinformation and campaign of calumny by mischief makers on the security challenges which is faced in most states of the nation,

‘’This, the people of Zamfara expressed in the way they voted massively for the APC in the last elections.”

Mr Yari, however, appealed to the people of the state to extend the cooperation they gave him to the in-coming administration.

The governor would end his second term in office on May 29.

(NAN)