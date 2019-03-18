Court remands bricklayer for allegedly raping housewife

magistrate_court
A Senior Magistrates’ Court in Kano, on Monday, ordered that a 30-year-old bricklayer, Abdulrazak Dahiru, accused of raping a housewife, be remanded in prison.

The police charged Mr Dahiru, who lives at Dorayi Unguwar Amare Quarters Kano, with three counts of criminal trespass, rape and armed robbery.

Senior magistrate, Fauziyya She-She, gave the order after Mr Dahiru pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Ms She-She adjourned the matter until March 27.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Muhammad Bakori, told the court that the accused committed the offence on January 25, at about noon at Dorayi Unguwar Amare Quarters Kano.

Mr Bakori alleged that the defendant, armed with a knife and a rope, trespassed into the victim’s house, after her husband travelled.

He said that the defendant attacked the housewife with the knife, covered her mouth and raped her.

The prosecutor alleged that the accused also stole an Itel cellphone valued at N20, 000, one memory card and some money.

Mr Bakori said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 343, 283, and 298 of robbery and fire arms (special provision) ACT CAP Rill LFN 2004 as amended.

(NAN)

