Police vow to arrest attackers of Kaduna community

Kaduna State map used to illustrate the story.
Kaduna State map used to illustrate the story.

The Police Command in Kaduna State on Sunday vowed to fish out the attackers of Nandu village of Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State and bring them to justice.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, who made this known to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, said the command had mobilised operatives to the scene of the incident and taken the injured and dead to the hospital.

Mr Sabo said that a joint patrol team of the police and the army were in the area to forestall possible break down of law and order.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahaman, had condemned the killing and commiserated with the families of victims of the attack.

According to him, Mr Abdulrahaman has advised the affected community against taking the law into their hands and to allow justice to take its course.

He explained that unknown gunmen entered Nandu village on March 16, shot dead nine persons, injured two others and torched several houses.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.