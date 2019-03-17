Police vow to arrest attackers of Kaduna community

Related News

The Police Command in Kaduna State on Sunday vowed to fish out the attackers of Nandu village of Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State and bring them to justice.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, who made this known to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, said the command had mobilised operatives to the scene of the incident and taken the injured and dead to the hospital.

Mr Sabo said that a joint patrol team of the police and the army were in the area to forestall possible break down of law and order.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahaman, had condemned the killing and commiserated with the families of victims of the attack.

According to him, Mr Abdulrahaman has advised the affected community against taking the law into their hands and to allow justice to take its course.

He explained that unknown gunmen entered Nandu village on March 16, shot dead nine persons, injured two others and torched several houses.

(NAN)