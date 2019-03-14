PDP gains more seats in Kaduna Assembly

PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus
PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has gained two additional seats in the just concluded House of Assembly election in Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP, which had only seven members in the assembly after the 2015 election, now has nine members.

The elected PDP members will represent Kaura, Jema’a, Jaba, Sanga, Kajuru, Chikun, Kachia, Zangon Kataf and Zonkwa constituencies.

NAN reports that 17 of the assembly members have retained their seats while 16 are fresh members.

According to details released by INEC on the election, the All Progressives Congress (APC), however, retained its hold on the assembly with 24 members, down from the 27 it has in the 8th Assembly.

INEC will hold by-election in Kagarko constituency on March 23, 2019 for the state constituency seat.

Members of the APC for the 9th Assembly will be representing Sabon Gari, Basawa, Zaria Kewaye, Zaria City, Makarfi, Soba, Maigana, Ikara, Kakangi, Magajin Gari, Igabi East, Igabi west, Kauru, Makera, Tudun Wada, Unguwan Sunusi, Kubau, Doka/Gabasawa, Kudan, Lere West, Lere East, Giwa West and Giwa East constituencies.

NAN reports that the 16 fresh members include Yusuf Mugu (Kaura); Suleiman Dabo (Zaria City), Aminu Ahmed (Makarfi), Bala Tagagi (Kakangi), Monday Dikko (Jaba), Mrs Comfort Amwe (Sanga), Ishaku Chawaza (Chikun), Salisu Bala (Igabi East)

Also among the incoming fresh lawmakers are, Tanimu Musa (Kachia), Ali Kalat (Jema’a), Shehu Inusa (Kubau), Faisal Abbas (Kudan), Kantiok Bako (Zonkwa), Rilwanu Gadagau (Giwa West), and Yusuf Ibrahim Labo (Giwa East).(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.