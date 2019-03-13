14 out of 24 Zamfara Assembly members lose return bid

Zamfara State map
Zamfara State on map

Fourteen out of the 24 members of Zamfara State House of Assembly have lost their bid to return to the assembly, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN reports however that out of the 24 assembly members, nine are returning to the house while the Speaker, Sanusi Rikiji, would proceed to the House of Representatives.

Those who lost out include the Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Abubukar, Chief Whip, Abdullahi Dansadau, Dayyabu Rijiya, Deputy Chief Whip, Malam-Mani Malam-Mummuni, Abubakar Ajiya and Hashimu Shehu-Gazura.

Others are Salisu Musa, Bello Fagon, Shehu Ibrahim, Muazu Faru, Mansur Muhammad Dambala, Lawali Dagonkade and Abu Dahiru.

All the 14 lawmakers lost out when the All Progressives Congress (APC) adopted consensus in nominating candidates for the general elections in the state.

Meanwhile, the nine returning lawmakers who contested and won in the just concluded are, the Leader of the House, Isah Abdulmumin, his deputy, Bello Maiwurno, Aliyu Ango-Kagara, Abu Ibrahim-Maru, and Ibrahim Kwatarkwashi.

The rest are Aminu Danjibga, Maniru Gidanjaja, Yusuf Moriki, and Kabiru Moyi.

NAN further reports that the APC won all the 24 seats of the state assembly at last Saturday’s State Assembly elections.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.