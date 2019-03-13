Kaduna imposes curfew on troubled Kajuru local govt

Kaduna State governor, Nasiru El-Rufai at Kajuru. [PHOTO CREDIT: Kaduna State Government]
The Kaduna State Government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on the troubled Kajuru Local Government Area.

The government said this in a statement by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported how scores of people have been killed in the past month in different communities in Kajuru. The latest killings happened last weekend.

Mr Aruwan said the curfew also affects some communities in nearby Chikun Local Government Area.

“Security assessments have necessitated the imposition of a dusk to dawn curfew in all parts of Kajuru Local Government Area, effective from today, Wednesday, 13th March 2019. The dusk to dawn curfew is also extended to Kujama and Maraban Rido, which are in Chikun local government.”

The curfew in the affected areas will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, until further notice, he said.

“Security agencies have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew. The Kaduna State Government appeals to all residents and communities in the affected areas to bear the inconvenience of the curfew and cooperate with the security agencies,” Mr Aruwan said.

