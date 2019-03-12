Elections: Kano Emir tasks residents on peace

Related News

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has called on residents to desist from spreading rumours that can lead to violence following the declaration of the governorship election in the state inconclusive.

The monarch made the call while addressing a news conference at his palace in Kano on Tuesday.

He said the call was necessary so as to douse the tension generated in the city as a result of the declaration of the governorship election inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday.

He said the law empowers only INEC to announce election results stressing that, “that should be respected by the people.”

He warned those sharing results not released by the electoral body to stop, in order not to mislead people.

“INEC is the only body given the power under the law to announce election results and it has done that by declaring the election inconclusive hence there will be re-run,” he said.

The Emir also advised politicians not to heat up the polity by making comments that could lead to violence in the state.

“Politicians should not see elections as war but rather a contest that should be conducted peacefully.”

Mr Sanusi commended security agents in the state for their efforts at sustaining peace before, during and after the election.

He specifically commended the state Police Commissioner, Muhammad Wakili for restoring public confidence in the police.

“The Police Commissioner, Muhammad Wakili is worthy of commendation in view of the fact that he has restored public confidence in the police, “ he said. (NAN)