Elections: Kano Emir tasks residents on peace

Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido
Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido [Photo Credit: Channels TV]

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has called on residents to desist from spreading rumours that can lead to violence following the declaration of the governorship election in the state inconclusive.

The monarch made the call while addressing a news conference at his palace in Kano on Tuesday.

He said the call was necessary so as to douse the tension generated in the city as a result of the declaration of the governorship election inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday.

He said the law empowers only INEC to announce election results stressing that, “that should be respected by the people.”

He warned those sharing results not released by the electoral body to stop, in order not to mislead people.

“INEC is the only body given the power under the law to announce election results and it has done that by declaring the election inconclusive hence there will be re-run,” he said.

The Emir also advised politicians not to heat up the polity by making comments that could lead to violence in the state.

“Politicians should not see elections as war but rather a contest that should be conducted peacefully.”

Mr Sanusi commended security agents in the state for their efforts at sustaining peace before, during and after the election.

He specifically commended the state Police Commissioner, Muhammad Wakili for restoring public confidence in the police.

“The Police Commissioner, Muhammad Wakili is worthy of commendation in view of the fact that he has restored public confidence in the police, “ he said. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.