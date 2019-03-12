Gunmen kidnap expatriate worker in Kano, kill driver

About four gunmen kidnapped an expatriate engineer at Dangi roundabout in Kano at about 7.40 a.m. on Tuesday, witnesses and police said.
The gunmen were said to have shot dead the driver, before abducting the expatriate, who was working on a road construction in the area.
The identities of the victims were not immediately clear.
A witness told PREMIUM TIMES that policemen who arrived after the incident took the body of the driver to the mortuary.
The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the incident and said the police had commenced investigation.
