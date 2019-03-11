Inconclusive polls: Sokoto APC candidate accepts INEC’s decision

Related News

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, has urged party supporters to accept INEC declaration of inconclusive polls in the state’s gubernatorial election.

Mr Aliyu who spoke to journalists in Sokoto on Monday said the declaration was right.

“Before the formal announcement by INEC on the inconclusive nature of the governorship election, our supporters have started jubilating our victory.

“But the announcement halted the jubilation, which set to manifest. So we should always remain calm and law abiding for the true will of the people will soon prevail

“The action of the Chief Returning Officer, who declared the election as inconclusive was in line with the nation’s constitution, as well as the Electoral Act, 2010, as amended,” he said.

He commended the APC supporters in the state for their dedication and commitment to ensure the victory of the party at all levels.

“We have shown a lot of commitment worthy of commendation despite all the harassment, attacks and intimidation we suffered during the election.

“As such, we should all accept the INEC declaration and return back to canvass more support that will ensure our victory during the rescheduled election.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that INEC on Sunday declared the March 9 governorship election in Sokoto State inconclusive.

The State Returning Officer said the decision was because the 75, 403 cancelled votes in 136 polling units was higher than the 3, 413 margin between PDP’s score and that of the APC.

Fatima Muktar, a professor and Vice Chancellor, Federal University Dutse (FUD), Jigawa State, had declared that Mr Tambuwal polled 489, 558 votes while his closest rival, Mr Aliyu of the APC scored 486, 145 votes.

(NAN)