APC clears all 24 Zamfara State House of Assembly seats

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday said the All Progressive Congress (APC) has won all the 24 seats in the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

The state has 14 local government councils but is delineated to 24 state constituencies based on land mass area and population.

The INEC spokesperson in the state, Garba Galadima, in a statement on Monday said the commission compiled only the names of the constituencies and the candidates who won the elections.

The APC had won the three senatorial seats and the seven seats in the House of Representatives from the state in the February 23 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The party was allowed to field candidates for all the elections in the state only a week before the first day of elections when the Court of Appeal reversed the decision of a lower court.

Below is the list of the winners and their constituencies as declared by INEC.

1. Kaura Namoda North constituency

Lawan Liman APC

2. Kaura Namoda south constituency

Abubakar Kaura APC

3. Birnin Magaji constituency

Kabiru Moyi APC

4. Zurmi East constituency

Yusif Moriki APC

5. Zurmi west constituency

Mannir Aliyu APC

6. Shinkafi constituency

Shehu Maiwurno APC

7. Tsafe East constituency

Aliyu Abubakar APC

8. Tsafe West constituency

Aminu Danjibua APC

9. Gusau East constituency

Dalhatu Magami APC

10. Gusau West constituency

Sanusi Liman APC

11. Bungudu East constituency

Ibrahim Hassan APC

12. Bungudu West constituency

Yakubu Bature APC

13. Maru North constituency

Ibrahim Habu APC

14. Maru south constituency

Haruna Abdullahi APC

15. Anka constituency

Mustapha Gado APC

16. Talata Mafara North constituency

Isah Abdulmumini APC

17. Talata Mafara South constituency

Aliyu Kagara APC

18. Bakura constituency

Mohammed Sani APC

19. Maradun 1 constituency

Yahaya Shehu APC

20. Maradun 2 constituency

Yahaya Abdullahi APC

21. Gummi 1 constituency

Aliyu Gayari APC

22. Gummi 2 constituency

Aminu Falale APC

23. Bukkuyum North constituency

Yahaya Jibrin APC

24. Bukkuyum South constituency

Tukur Dantawasa APC