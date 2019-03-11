APC clears all 24 Zamfara State House of Assembly seats

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday said the All Progressive Congress (APC) has won all the 24 seats in the Zamfara State House of Assembly.
The state has 14 local government councils but is delineated to 24 state constituencies based on land mass area and population.
The INEC spokesperson in the state, Garba Galadima, in a statement on Monday said the commission compiled only the names of the constituencies and the candidates who won the elections.
The APC had won the three senatorial seats and the seven seats in the House of Representatives from the state in the February 23 presidential and parliamentary elections.
The party was allowed to field candidates for all the elections in the state only a week before the first day of elections when the Court of Appeal reversed the decision of a lower court.
Below is the list of the winners and their constituencies as declared by INEC.
1. Kaura Namoda North constituency
Lawan Liman APC
2. Kaura Namoda south constituency
Abubakar Kaura APC
3. Birnin Magaji constituency
Kabiru Moyi APC
4. Zurmi East constituency
Yusif Moriki APC
5. Zurmi west constituency
Mannir Aliyu APC
6. Shinkafi constituency
Shehu Maiwurno APC
7. Tsafe East constituency
Aliyu Abubakar APC
8. Tsafe West constituency
Aminu Danjibua APC
9. Gusau East constituency
Dalhatu Magami APC
10. Gusau West constituency
Sanusi Liman APC
11. Bungudu East constituency
Ibrahim Hassan APC
12. Bungudu West constituency
Yakubu Bature APC
13. Maru North constituency
Ibrahim Habu APC
14. Maru south constituency
Haruna Abdullahi APC
15. Anka constituency
Mustapha Gado APC
16. Talata Mafara North constituency
Isah Abdulmumini APC
17. Talata Mafara South constituency
Aliyu Kagara APC
18. Bakura constituency
Mohammed Sani APC
19. Maradun 1 constituency
Yahaya Shehu APC
20. Maradun 2 constituency
Yahaya Abdullahi APC
21. Gummi 1 constituency
Aliyu Gayari APC
22. Gummi 2 constituency
Aminu Falale APC
23. Bukkuyum North constituency
Yahaya Jibrin APC
24. Bukkuyum South constituency
Tukur Dantawasa APC