APC clears all 24 Zamfara State House of Assembly seats

Zamfara State map
Zamfara State on map

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday said the All Progressive Congress (APC) has won all the 24 seats in the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

The state has 14 local government councils but is delineated to 24 state constituencies based on land mass area and population.

The INEC spokesperson in the state, Garba Galadima, in a statement on Monday said the commission compiled only the names of the constituencies and the candidates who won the elections.

The APC had won the three senatorial seats and the seven seats in the House of Representatives from the state in the February 23 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The party was allowed to field candidates for all the elections in the state only a week before the first day of elections when the Court of Appeal reversed the decision of a lower court.

Below is the list of the winners and their constituencies as declared by INEC.

1. Kaura Namoda North constituency
Lawan Liman APC

2. Kaura Namoda south constituency
Abubakar Kaura APC

3. Birnin Magaji constituency
Kabiru Moyi APC

4. Zurmi East constituency
Yusif Moriki APC

5. Zurmi west constituency
Mannir Aliyu APC

6. Shinkafi constituency
Shehu Maiwurno APC

7. Tsafe East constituency
Aliyu Abubakar APC

8. Tsafe West constituency
Aminu Danjibua APC

9. Gusau East constituency
Dalhatu Magami APC

10. Gusau West constituency
Sanusi Liman APC

11. Bungudu East constituency
Ibrahim Hassan APC

12. Bungudu West constituency
Yakubu Bature APC

13. Maru North constituency
Ibrahim Habu APC

14. Maru south constituency
Haruna Abdullahi APC

15. Anka constituency
Mustapha Gado APC

16. Talata Mafara North constituency
Isah Abdulmumini APC

17. Talata Mafara South constituency
Aliyu Kagara APC

18. Bakura constituency
Mohammed Sani APC

19. Maradun 1 constituency
Yahaya Shehu APC

20. Maradun 2 constituency
Yahaya Abdullahi APC

21. Gummi 1 constituency
Aliyu Gayari APC

22. Gummi 2 constituency
Aminu Falale APC

23. Bukkuyum North constituency
Yahaya Jibrin APC

24. Bukkuyum South constituency
Tukur Dantawasa APC

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.