APC wins 22 Assembly seats in Kaduna, PDP gets nine

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 22 of the 31 seats in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the remaining nine seats.

Among the winners is the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Aminu Shagali, who was reelected from the Sabon Gari Ward state constituency.

The APC won in Kudan, Soba, Maigana, Giwa West, Giwa East, Makarfi, Kubau, Ikara, Kauru, Magajin Gari, Kagarko, Doka Gabasawa and Kawo.

The ruling party also won Makera, Tudun Wada, Ungwar Sanusi, Igabi East, Igabi West, Zaria City, Zaria, Basawa and Sabon Gari constituencies.

The PDP won in Kaura, Jaba, Kachia, Kajuru, Chikun, Zonkwa, Zango Kataf, Jema’a and Sanga.

The APC also won the governorship election as the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was re-elected in a tight race with the PDP candidate.