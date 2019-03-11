APC wins 22 Assembly seats in Kaduna, PDP gets nine

Kaduna State House of Assembly
Kaduna State House of Assembly

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 22 of the 31 seats in the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the remaining nine seats.

Among the winners is the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Aminu Shagali, who was reelected from the Sabon Gari Ward state constituency.

The APC won in Kudan, Soba, Maigana, Giwa West, Giwa East, Makarfi, Kubau, Ikara, Kauru, Magajin Gari, Kagarko, Doka Gabasawa and Kawo.

The ruling party also won Makera, Tudun Wada, Ungwar Sanusi, Igabi East, Igabi West, Zaria City, Zaria, Basawa and Sabon Gari constituencies.

The PDP won in Kaura, Jaba, Kachia, Kajuru, Chikun, Zonkwa, Zango Kataf, Jema’a and Sanga.

The APC also won the governorship election as the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was re-elected in a tight race with the PDP candidate.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.