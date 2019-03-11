Sokoto Governorship: Tambuwal rejects INEC’s decision

Aminu Tambuwal
Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, on Monday rejected the verdict of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The governor also said he would seek legal redress over the yet to be concluded election.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the governorship election in the state was declared inconclusive Monday morning.

The returning officer, Fatima Mukhtar, said the margin of win was lower than the number of rejected votes and thus the election was declared inconclusive.

In the results declared by INEC, Mr Tambuwal was leading his closest rival, Ahmed Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress, with a slim margin of 3,413 votes.

Speaking at a press conference Monday morning, the governor alleged that there was no cause for the election to be declared inconclusive.

“Going by Section 179(2) of the Constitution as amended, there was no clause that gave room for inconclusiveness,” he said.

“The Returning Officer, up till now, has not told us why (we should have a) re-run in each of the polling units. The Electoral Act is very clear on reasons for re-run or inconclusiveness.

“Where there is violence or malfunctioning card reader machine, what is expected is to record zero vote in such polling unit(s).

“If INEC did not do the needful, I will approach the court to test the viability of the Commission’s technicality.”

Mr Tambuwal argued that votes have been cast and he was clearly ahead with the highest number of votes in more than two-thirds areas of the state.

“Therefore,” he said, “INEC needs to come back and declare the result.

“The trend from Bauchi, Sokoto, Plateau and Adamawa states is worrisome. PDP has won the election in Sokoto and INEC should do the needful.”

Mr Tambuwal, however, added that challenging INEC’s decision in court does not mean the party will boycott the re-run.

“Challenging INEC’s decision in court does not say we will boycott the re-run. We will surely mobilise the electorate and confirm our resounding acceptability to the people of Sokoto State,” he said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.