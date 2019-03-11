Governor Masari of APC re-elected for second term in Katsina

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State
Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Aminu Masari as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Katsina State.

The Returning Officer for the governorship election, Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, Vice Chancellor, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, said Mr Masari polled 1,178,864 votes to defeat PDP’s Yakubu Lado, who scored 488,621 votes in the election.

He said the state had a total of 3.2 million registered voters.

According to him, the total accredited voters were 1,173,780, while the votes cast were 1,720,638 and 37,593 votes were rejected.

The Returning Officer said that “the APC candidate, Aminu Masari, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored highest number of votes is hereby declared winner and returned elected.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Masari defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Lado and 16 other candidates in all the 34 Local Government Areas of the state.

NAN also reports that the PDP had already rejected the results announced by the INEC.

The PDP state chairman, Salisu Majigiri, alleged that the results declared by the INEC did not tally with the low turnout of voters and the results in custody of their agents.

He said that the party would challenge the results through legal means.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.