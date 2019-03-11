Tambuwal leads in 12 local government areas

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced results of 20 out of 23 Local Government Areas of Sokoto State in Saturday’s governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LGAs Collation Officers announced the results before the state’s Chief Returning Officer, Prof Fatima Muktar on Sunday in Sokoto.

Mr Muktar is the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Dutse (FUD) Jigawa.

In the results declared so far, Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in 12 out of the 20 LGAs while APC led in eight LGAs.

NAN reports that Tambuwal polled a total of 429, 526 votes while Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 416, 082 votes in the declared results from the 20 LGAs received.

However, the PDP is leading the APC with a margin of 13,444 votes in the results so far declared.

The figure of cancelled votes so far is 50,530 at different polling units across the state based on the results announced.

The results for the LGAs are as follows:

Rabah

APC 16,535

PDP 13,232

Kware

APC 19,001

PDP 20,011

Silame

APC 12,341

PDP 15,923

Binji

APC 10,699

PDP 12,367

Bodinga

APC 20,779

PDP 21,416

Tureta

APC 11,454

PDP 13,017

Yabo

APC 16,215

PDP 13,299

Tangaza

APC 16,374

PDP 47,661

Wurno

APC 19,487

PDP 13,592

Gudu

APC 12, 022

PDP 14, 901

Isa

APC 16, 762

PDP 23, 911

Tambuwal

APC 29, 081

PDP 42, 830

Sokoto South

APC 36, 779

PDP 40, 059

Sabon Birni

APC 31, 234

PDP 33, 395

Goronyo

APC 20, 876

PDP 19, 915

Gada

APC 25, 433

PDP 20, 262

Wamakko

APC 34, 834

PDP 26, 171

Dange Shuni

APC 23, 338

PDP 22, 783

Sokoto North

APC 35, 030

PDP 31, 230

Kebbe

APC 11, 820

PDP 9, 751

