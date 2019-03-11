Tambuwal leads in 12 local government areas

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced results of 20 out of 23 Local Government Areas of Sokoto State in Saturday’s governorship election.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LGAs Collation Officers announced the results before the state’s Chief Returning Officer, Prof Fatima Muktar on Sunday in Sokoto.
Mr Muktar is the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Dutse (FUD) Jigawa.
In the results declared so far, Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in 12 out of the 20 LGAs while APC led in eight LGAs.
NAN reports that Tambuwal polled a total of 429, 526 votes while Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 416, 082 votes in the declared results from the 20 LGAs received.
However, the PDP is leading the APC with a margin of 13,444 votes in the results so far declared.
The figure of cancelled votes so far is 50,530 at different polling units across the state based on the results announced.
The results for the LGAs are as follows:
Rabah
APC 16,535
PDP 13,232
Kware
APC 19,001
PDP 20,011
Silame
APC 12,341
PDP 15,923
Binji
APC 10,699
PDP 12,367
Bodinga
APC 20,779
PDP 21,416
Tureta
APC 11,454
PDP 13,017
Yabo
APC 16,215
PDP 13,299
Tangaza
APC 16,374
PDP 47,661
Wurno
APC 19,487
PDP 13,592
Gudu
APC 12, 022
PDP 14, 901
Isa
APC 16, 762
PDP 23, 911
Tambuwal
APC 29, 081
PDP 42, 830
Sokoto South
APC 36, 779
PDP 40, 059
Sabon Birni
APC 31, 234
PDP 33, 395
Goronyo
APC 20, 876
PDP 19, 915
Gada
APC 25, 433
PDP 20, 262
Wamakko
APC 34, 834
PDP 26, 171
Dange Shuni
APC 23, 338
PDP 22, 783
Sokoto North
APC 35, 030
PDP 31, 230
Kebbe
APC 11, 820
PDP 9, 751
