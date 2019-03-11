Tambuwal leads in 12 local government areas

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced results of 20 out of 23 Local Government Areas of Sokoto State in Saturday’s governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LGAs Collation Officers announced the results before the state’s Chief Returning Officer, Prof Fatima Muktar on Sunday in Sokoto.

Mr Muktar is the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Dutse (FUD) Jigawa.

In the results declared so far, Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in 12 out of the 20 LGAs while APC led in eight LGAs.

NAN reports that Tambuwal polled a total of 429, 526 votes while Ahmad Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 416, 082 votes in the declared results from the 20 LGAs received.

However, the PDP is leading the APC with a margin of 13,444 votes in the results so far declared.

The figure of cancelled votes so far is 50,530 at different polling units across the state based on the results announced.

The results for the LGAs are as follows:

Rabah
APC 16,535
PDP 13,232

Kware
APC 19,001
PDP 20,011

Silame
APC 12,341
PDP 15,923

Binji
APC 10,699
PDP 12,367

Bodinga
APC 20,779
PDP 21,416

Tureta
APC 11,454
PDP 13,017

Yabo
APC 16,215
PDP 13,299

Tangaza
APC 16,374
PDP 47,661

Wurno
APC 19,487
PDP 13,592

Gudu
APC 12, 022
PDP 14, 901

Isa
APC 16, 762
PDP 23, 911

Tambuwal
APC 29, 081
PDP 42, 830

Sokoto South
APC 36, 779
PDP 40, 059

Sabon Birni
APC 31, 234
PDP 33, 395

Goronyo
APC 20, 876
PDP 19, 915

Gada
APC 25, 433
PDP 20, 262

Wamakko
APC 34, 834
PDP 26, 171

Dange Shuni
APC 23, 338
PDP 22, 783

Sokoto North
APC 35, 030
PDP 31, 230

Kebbe
APC 11, 820
PDP 9, 751

