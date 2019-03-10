Tambuwal maintains lead, wins six additional LGAs

Related News

Sokoto State’s Governor Aminu Tambuwal is maintaining his lead in the results of the governorship elections announced thus far in the state Sunday afternoon.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Tambuwal, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, won in five of the six local governments results announced earlier in the state. The APC had won in one LGA.

His closest rival is Ahmed Aliyu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In the additional results declared Sunday evening, Mr Tambuwal won six more local governments while the APC candidate won an additional three.

A breakdown of the results showed that the governor won in Tangaza, Gudu, Isa, Tambuwal, Sabo Burni and Sokoto South Local Government Areas of the state. The APC won three additional LGAs of Wurno, Yabo and Dange Shurni.

The results showed that in Yabo, the APC polled 16,012 votes while the PDP polled 13,299. But in Tangaza, the PDP had 17, 661 votes to beat the APC which recorded 16, 374.

In Wurno, the APC recorded 19,487 to beat the PDP which garnered 13, 592 votes. In Gudu, the PDP polled 14, 901 to beat the APC which polled 12, 722.

In Isa, the PDP polled 23,911 votes to beat the APC which recorded 16,762 votes.

In Tambuwal, Mr Tambuwal’s local government, the PDP won with 42,830 votes while the APC polled 29, 081. In Dange Shirni, the APC recorded 23, 338 votes to beat the PDP which polled 22, 783. In Sabo Burni, the PDP polled 33, 395 while the APC polled 31, 234 votes.

Similarly, in Sokoto South LGA, the PDP recorded 40, 059 votes to beat the APC which recorded 36, 779 votes.

In the results announced thus far, the PDP has won in 11 local governments while the APC has won in four LGAs. There are 23 LGAs in the state.

The announcement of results is expected to resume by 8:30pm as more results are being awaited.