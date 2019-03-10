PDP threatens to reject Kaduna election results

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday threatened to reject the results of the governorship and state house of assembly elections in Kaduna State.

The party said it would not accept rigged elections that do not tally with the wish of the people.

The party said it has not yet decided whether to reject or accept the final results.

The PDP chairman, Felix Hyet, who disclosed this at a news briefing in Kaduna, said there were reports of ballot box snatching at Chikun, Giwa and Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

“I want to make it clear that we had reports from various LGAS where card readers did not work and yet people voted. Also in Zaria, there were cases of votes buying and they happened in the presence of security agencies.

“While in Chikun, Giwa and Birnin-Gwari, we also have cases of ballot boxes snatches. The case in Birnin-Gwari was so unfortunate as boxes were snatched only for them to be returned filled up with ballot papers,” he said.

According to him, the party leadership has come to the conclusion that if the election results went contrary to the mandate of the people of the state, the party will take necessary actions to reclaim its mandate.

The chairman also alleged that security agencies had been deployed to Kagarko and Sanga Local Government Areas of Southern Kaduna in an effort to manipulate the election results.

“Kagarko and Sanga Local Government Areas are under siege by security agencies in an effort to change result in favour of the ruling party. We have reports from our agents and we have our facts.

“If anything comes out contrary to the mandate of the people, we will not accept it. We have evidence; that is why we are talking about it. We are law abiding citizens and we will follow due process, ” he said.

The chairman called on his party’s supporters to remain calm and peaceful as they await the outcome of the results.

The party further urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC )and security agencies to be fair‎ and just in discharging their duties.

The Kaduna election is a two-horse race between Governor Nasir EL-Rufai of the APC ad