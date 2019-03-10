Kaduna Governorship: APC leads in seven out of 11 local govts declared

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won in seven of 11 local governments of Kaduna State, results declared so far indicate.
The incumbent governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is bearing the flag of the party.
His main rival, Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won in the remaining four local governments.
From the 11 local governments, Mr El-Rufai has a total of 369, 757 while Mr Ashiru has 309, 330.
Results from 13 local governments are still expected.
Below is a breakdown of results announced so far:
1. KAURA LG
APC – 8, 342
PDP – 38, 764
Collation Officer: Dr. Lucas Maude
2. MAKARFI LG
APC – 34, 956
PDP – 22, 301
Collation Officer: Tijani Abubakar
3. JABA LG
APC – 6, 298
PDP – 22, 976
Collation Officer: Ajibike Maruf Ajibola
4. KUDAN
APC – 28, 624
PDP – 22, 022
Collation Officer: Prof. Yusuf Dada Amadi
5. IKARA LG
APC – 41, 969
PDP – 22, 553
Collation Officer: Prof. Mustapha Abdullahi
6. KUBAU LG
APC – 67, 182
PDP – 17, 074
Collation Officer: Dr. Salisu Garba
7. KAJURU LG
APC – 10, 229
PDP – 34, 658
Collation Officer: Dr. Abubakar Ibrahim
8. GIWA LG
APC – 51, 455
PDP – 19, 834
Collation Officer: Prof. Lawal Saidu
9. KAURU
APC – 34, 844
PDP – 31, 928
Collation Officer: Prof. Boyi Jimoh
10. KACHIA LG
APC – 30, 812
PDP – 51,780
Collation Officer: Mustapha Abdullahi
11. SOBA LG
APC – 55, 046
PDP – 25, 440
Collation Officer: Dr. Musa Ibrahim