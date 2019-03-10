Kaduna Governorship: APC leads in seven out of 11 local govts declared

Nasir El-Eufai [Photo Credit: The Whistler]
Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Eufai [Photo Credit: The Whistler]

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won in seven of 11 local governments of Kaduna State, results declared so far indicate.

The incumbent governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is bearing the flag of the party.

His main rival, Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won in the remaining four local governments.

From the 11 local governments, Mr El-Rufai has a total of 369, 757 while Mr Ashiru has 309, 330.

Results from 13 local governments are still expected.

Below is a breakdown of results announced so far:

1. KAURA LG
APC – 8, 342
PDP – 38, 764

Collation Officer: Dr. Lucas Maude
2. MAKARFI LG
APC – 34, 956
PDP – 22, 301

Collation Officer: Tijani Abubakar

3. JABA LG
APC – 6, 298
PDP – 22, 976
Collation Officer: Ajibike Maruf Ajibola

4. KUDAN
APC – 28, 624
PDP – 22, 022

Collation Officer: Prof. Yusuf Dada Amadi

5. IKARA LG
APC – 41, 969
PDP – 22, 553
Collation Officer: Prof. Mustapha Abdullahi

6. KUBAU LG
APC – 67, 182
PDP – 17, 074
Collation Officer: Dr. Salisu Garba

7. KAJURU LG
APC – 10, 229
PDP – 34, 658
Collation Officer: Dr. Abubakar Ibrahim

8. GIWA LG
APC – 51, 455
PDP – 19, 834
Collation Officer: Prof. Lawal Saidu

9. KAURU
APC – 34, 844
PDP – 31, 928
Collation Officer: Prof. Boyi Jimoh

10. KACHIA LG
APC – 30, 812
PDP – 51,780
Collation Officer: Mustapha Abdullahi

11. SOBA LG
APC – 55, 046
PDP – 25, 440
Collation Officer: Dr. Musa Ibrahim

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.