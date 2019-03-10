Kaduna Governorship: APC leads in seven out of 11 local govts declared

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won in seven of 11 local governments of Kaduna State, results declared so far indicate.

The incumbent governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is bearing the flag of the party.

His main rival, Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won in the remaining four local governments.

From the 11 local governments, Mr El-Rufai has a total of 369, 757 while Mr Ashiru has 309, 330.

Results from 13 local governments are still expected.

Below is a breakdown of results announced so far:

1. KAURA LG

APC – 8, 342

PDP – 38, 764

Collation Officer: Dr. Lucas Maude

2. MAKARFI LG

APC – 34, 956

PDP – 22, 301

Collation Officer: Tijani Abubakar

3. JABA LG

APC – 6, 298

PDP – 22, 976

Collation Officer: Ajibike Maruf Ajibola

4. KUDAN

APC – 28, 624

PDP – 22, 022

Collation Officer: Prof. Yusuf Dada Amadi

5. IKARA LG

APC – 41, 969

PDP – 22, 553

Collation Officer: Prof. Mustapha Abdullahi

6. KUBAU LG

APC – 67, 182

PDP – 17, 074

Collation Officer: Dr. Salisu Garba

7. KAJURU LG

APC – 10, 229

PDP – 34, 658

Collation Officer: Dr. Abubakar Ibrahim

8. GIWA LG

APC – 51, 455

PDP – 19, 834

Collation Officer: Prof. Lawal Saidu

9. KAURU

APC – 34, 844

PDP – 31, 928

Collation Officer: Prof. Boyi Jimoh

10. KACHIA LG

APC – 30, 812

PDP – 51,780

Collation Officer: Mustapha Abdullahi

11. SOBA LG

APC – 55, 046

PDP – 25, 440

Collation Officer: Dr. Musa Ibrahim