Gunmen attack another Kajuru community

Armed attackers have again struck in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State where recent attacks left dozens dead.

The latest attack occured on Saturday, a resident said. Details of the attack and the death toll were not immediately available, he said.

The Kaduna government condemned the attack but also did not provide more details.

The incident came weeks after at least 30 people were killed and homes burnt in the village in what appeared to be a reprisal attack following earlier incidents in the area.

The latest incident occured in Unguwar Barde Community of same local government. The resident who fled the community said houses were also burnt as fortunate residents fled for their lives.

The state government, in a statement on Sunday, condemned the violent attack and extends its sympathy to the community and the families of the victims.

The statement by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, said more troops had been deployed to the community, while the Air Force was carrying out aerial surveillance.

The statement says, “Heads of security agencies in Kaduna State have informed Governor Nasir El-Rufai of an attack on Ungwan Barde community by unknown bandits, today, 10th March 2019. The government condemns this violent attack and extends its sympathy to the families of the victims and the entire community.

“The security agencies have informed the governor that measures are being taken to contain the situation and to secure the general area.

“More troops have been deployed to the community, while the Nigerian Air Force personnel are carrying out aerial surveillance and reconnaissance.

“The security agencies will provide further updates.

“The Governor has also directed the State Emergency Management Agency to proceed to the community for immediate assessment and delivery of relief materials.

“The government appeals to all our communities to do their utmost for peace and harmony.”

The Kaduna police spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo, did not answer calls made to him as at the time of filing this report.